Pulock tallied two assists, put two shots on goal and blocked five shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Pulock slid the primary helper on Kyle MacLean's opening goal before later assisting Bo Horvat's tally in the second period. With the pair of apples, Pulock is up to 13 assists, 34 shots on goal, 24 hits and 48 blocks through 28 games this season. While the 31-year-old defenseman is still in the hunt for his first goal of the season, he has provided excellent category coverage as of late with four assists, six shots on goal, six hits and 12 blocks in his last four contests. He lacks the goal-scoring upside that most successful defensemen in fantasy hockey have, but Pulock has value in deep leagues that value categories rather than points while playing alongside Matthew Schaefer on the Isles' top defensive pairing.