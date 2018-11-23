Pulock was able to play Friday despite suffering an arm injury in the Islander's loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Pulock injured the arm while crashing into Thomas Greiss. He returned to the game Wednesday, but was unable to practice Thursday. Head coach Barry Trotz stated that he expected Pulock to play and he was correct. On the season Pulock has one goal, five assists, and a rating of minus-2 in 20 games entering play Friday. Pulock is still learning how to be a consistent defender in his own zone, but his future would seem to be no worse than as a second pair defenseman.