Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Plays through injury
Pulock was able to play Friday despite suffering an arm injury in the Islander's loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Pulock injured the arm while crashing into Thomas Greiss. He returned to the game Wednesday, but was unable to practice Thursday. Head coach Barry Trotz stated that he expected Pulock to play and he was correct. On the season Pulock has one goal, five assists, and a rating of minus-2 in 20 games entering play Friday. Pulock is still learning how to be a consistent defender in his own zone, but his future would seem to be no worse than as a second pair defenseman.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Grabs pair of assists against Penguins•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Breaks out of slump in big way•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Scoreless in seven straight•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Lights lamp twice in OT win•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Tallies game-winner against Flyers•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Re-signs with the Islanders•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...