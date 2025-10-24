Pulock notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

This was Pulock's first multi-point effort of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman has earned all four of his helpers this year over the last four games. He's added six shots on net, 14 blocks, five hits and a plus-4 rating in seven outings. Pulock continues to be primarily a defensive force in a top-four role, but the quick emergence of Matthew Schaefer has cut off his access to playing in better scoring situations.