Pulock might have suffered a leg injury during the Islanders 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pulock was tied up with Tom Wilson of the Capitals and seemed to injure his right leg. The Islanders didn't have any updates on the possible injury after the game. Pulock has gotten off to a slow start this season with only one point, an assist, in seven games. Pulock will next get a chance to play Saturday in Philadelphia.