Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Powers offense in OT win
Pulock scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
It looked like the defenseman had potted the winner with the man advantage when he blasted a shot from the high slot past Seymon Varlamov midway through the third period, but Colorado scored a fluky goal off Devon Toews' skate late in regulation, forcing Pulock to reprise his goal-scoring heroics in extra time. The 24-year-old hadn't bulged the twine in 2019 coming into Saturday, but he still has a solid five goals and 25 points in 54 games on the season.
