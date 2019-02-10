Pulock scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

It looked like the defenseman had potted the winner with the man advantage when he blasted a shot from the high slot past Seymon Varlamov midway through the third period, but Colorado scored a fluky goal off Devon Toews' skate late in regulation, forcing Pulock to reprise his goal-scoring heroics in extra time. The 24-year-old hadn't bulged the twine in 2019 coming into Saturday, but he still has a solid five goals and 25 points in 54 games on the season.