Pulock provided an assist and blocked four shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.
Pulock ended a four-game slump when he assisted on a Bo Horvat tally in the third period. With four points, 15 shots on net and 26 blocked shots through 12 outings in December, Pulock has been a bit quiet in terms of production. The veteran defenseman has 12 points, 53 shots, 80 blocks, 51 hits and a plus-1 rating across 37 contests this season, putting him on pace to miss the 30-point mark for the fifth straight year.
