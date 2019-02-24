Pulock scored his seventh goal of the season in a 4-0 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Pulock reached the 30-point milestone with the effort. He added six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a well-rounded game. Pulock is just two points shy of his career high set last season. With 111 blocks and 131 shots on goal this season, Pulock provides strong value with and without the puck.