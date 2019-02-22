Pulock had two assists with the man advantage in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Deuces were wild in Pulock's stat line, as he had two each in assists, shots, blocked shots and PIM, while delivering three hits. The Canadian blueliner is an emerging star, with 29 points in 60 games to go with 102 hits, 105 blocks and 129 shots. Pulock is one of four players at this stage of the season to have 100-plus shots, hits and blocks, joining Darnell Nurse, Kris Letang and Radko Gudas.