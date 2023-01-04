Pulock posted a power-play assist, blocked seven shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

The seven blocks represented a season high for the sturdy defenseman. Pulock also set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau for the go-ahead goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Pulock has three points over his last five games, and he's up to two goals, 13 assists, 57 shots on net, 63 hits, 68 blocks and a plus-12 rating through 39 appearances.