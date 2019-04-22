Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Quiet in playoffs
Pulock had one point, an assist, and a rating of plus-3 as the Islanders swept the Penguins to open the playoffs.
Pulock had a solid regular season for the Islanders with nine goals, 28 assists, and a rating of plus-21 in 82 games. The Isles would like to see him take that next step in the playoffs as he possesses a cannon for a shot and can score from anywhere inside the blueline. While adding more to his offensive game would be a plus for the team, maintaining his strong play in the defensive zone may end up being what is most important as the playoffs move on whether or not the Islanders play the Capitals or Hurricanes in the next round.
