Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Racks up five points Saturday
Pulock scored his fourth goal of the season and dished out four assists in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks.
It was a monstrous performance from Pulock, who had previously never recorded more than two points in a NHL game. The 23-year-old rearguard collected two of his helpers with the man advantage and can be seen as the future of the Islanders' power play. Pulock has great offensive skills and now has 10 points in his last 15 games dating back to mid-December. His overall game still needs some work, but the young rearguard could be worth scooping up if you need some offense on the back-end.
