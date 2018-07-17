Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Re-signs with the Islanders
Pulock inked a two-year deal with the Islanders on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old defenseman will remain in New York for two more years following a 2017-18 campaign in which he had career-highs in points (32), goals (10), and assists (22). Pulock was a relatively safe option last season, firing 184 shots on net despite playing in only 68 games. This rate of 2.71 shots per game was comparable to that of Artemi Panarin (2.81).
