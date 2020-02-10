Pulock (undisclosed) will play in Monday's game versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pulock took an awkward hit with 90 seconds left in Saturday's loss to the Lightning, but he relayed that he's "fine" for Monday's clash. The 25-year-old will work on the top pairing, and he'll look to stay hot, as he's posted four assists over the last five games.