Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Receives qualifying offer
Pulock was extended a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday, Newsday reports.
With 10 goals and 22 assists, a strong argument can be made that Pulock was the best defenseman for the Islanders last season. One would also think that he may improve with Barry Trotz at the helm. The QO was for $874,125. Pulock should be no worse than a second pair defender for the Islanders this season and should play on the team's top power play unit.
