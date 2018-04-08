Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Records two points against Wings
Pulock scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Detroit.
The 2013 first-round pick finished the season strong with four goals, seven assists and 48 shots through the final 13 games. Pulock should be a regular for the Islanders for years to come, and he offers an excellent cross-category profile with plenty of offensive upside. He projects to be a service asset in most settings in 2018-19.
