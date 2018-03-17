Pulock garnered a pair of power-play assists in Friday's 6-3 road loss to the Capitals.

Pulock seems to enjoy facing the Capitals since he produced a pair of two-point games in this matchup's back-to-back set. The 2013 first-round (15th overall) draft pick now has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) through 57 games, and his late-season surge should go a long way in terms of the pending restricted free agent commanding a lucrative contract in the summer.