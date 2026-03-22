Pulock (lower body) won't play Sunday against the Blue Jackets, the team announced.

Pulock has missed just three games all season, but it will be four after Sunday. The 31-year-old has had another solid campaign, notching 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) and a plus-14 rating in 67 games on the season. It remains to be seen how long he'll be out for but expect Adam Boqvist to draw into the lineup in his place, at least for Sunday.