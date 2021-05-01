Pulock hasn't registered a point in his last eight games for the Islanders.

The last point for Pulock was his first goal of the season, a game-winner in overtime versus the Rangers. There was some hope that this would open the floodgates for Pulock's offense, but instead, the opposite seems to have happened. What is probably even more concerning for the team, though, is that Pulock has a rating of minus-5 during those eight games, and that includes a plus-3, also versus the Rangers during this streak. Pulock will try to reverse his fortunes when the Islander take on those Rangers once again Saturday night.