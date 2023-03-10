Pulock was held scoreless in the 4-3 overtime victory over the Penguins on Thursday.

That game marked the fifth straight contest that Pulock has been held without a point. On the season, he has three goals, 20 points, and a rating of plus-12 in 67 games. Pulock has become an above-average defender, but his offense has tailed off over the last three seasons. He only has 10 goals and 48 assists in 179 games over that span, whereas, in the three seasons prior, he had 29 goals and 75 assists. Some of that decline is likely due to the Islanders becoming a more defensively-oriented team, but still, more was expected of Pulock offensively, especially when you consider that he may have the hardest shot from the point on the team.