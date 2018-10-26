Pulock hasn't registered a point since opening night in Carolina, a streak of seven straight games.

The Islanders are struggling as a whole to get more offensive out of their defensemen. There are rumors that Devin Toews, one of their top defensive prospects, could be called up to help in that department. Pulock is not in danger of losing his roster spot but head coach Barry Trotz could decide to split up Pulock and Adam Pelech. Trotz may also consider putting Pulock on the top power play unit as his booming shot from the point may be best utilized with top players like Matthew Barzal than on the second unit with less skilled forwards.