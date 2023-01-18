Pulock hasn't registered a point in his last six games.

Unfortunately for the Islanders, there are quite a few players with streaks such as this one. When it comes to goal scoring, more has always been expected of Pulock because he possesses a rocket of a shot from the point. Unfortunately, accuracy is not a skill of his, and thus he only has nine goals over his last 157 games covering the previous three seasons. Pulock is a good defender, as his rating of plus-11 will attest to, but when it comes to offense, fantasy owners are better off looking in another direction.