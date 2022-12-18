Pulock hasn't registered a point in his last six games.

The defense for the Islanders is one of the league leaders in goal scoring, but Pulock only has one goal in 32 games, and that goal came on Oct. 22. Pulock possesses a rocket for a shot but doesn't always know where it's going. He does have 11 assists on the season, which puts him on pace to possibly equal his career high of 28 that he set during the 2018-19 season.