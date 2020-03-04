Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Scores against Habs
Pulock scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Pulock lit the lamp late in the third period to cut the deficit to three, but it was too little, too late for the Islanders, as they dropped a fourth straight game. The 25-year-old Pulock now has eight goals and 25 assists through 65 games, and he contributes well defensively with 1-2 hits and 136 blocked shots.
