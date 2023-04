Pulock scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 defeat in Game 1 against Carolina.

Pulock scored just five times in 82 games during the regular season and now has already found the back of the net once in the opening game of the playoffs. In addition to his tally, the 28-year-old blueliner also dished out a season-high nine hits and figures to continue bringing physicality versus the Hurricanes.