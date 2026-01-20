Pulock scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Pulock tallied at 15:58 of the second period to give the Islanders their first lead of the game. The defenseman has a goal and four points through nine outings in January while continuing to play in a top-four role. Overall, he's at two goals, 21 points, 61 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-9 rating through 49 appearances. Pulock is on track to reach the 30-point mark for the first time since 2019-20.