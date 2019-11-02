Pulock scored on his lone shot on goal and contributed three blocks in Friday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

After picking up just one assist in the first games of the year, Pulock appears to be slowly heating up. He has goals in back-to-back games and has a point in three of his last four. The 25-year-old is coming off consecutive 30-point seasons, a better indicator of his offensive capabilities than the early-season slump was.