Pulock scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Pulock posted a goal and two helpers over three games during the Islanders' road trip. The 28-year-old's goal Saturday was his first power-play tally of the season. He's up to four goals, 23 points, 105 shots on net, 112 blocked shots, 122 hits and a plus-12 rating through 71 appearances.