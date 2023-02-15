Pulock scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

Pulock opened the scoring in the second period, skating his way into the slot before beating Kevin Mandolese with a wrist shot. It's Pulock's first goal since Dec. 23 and just his third point in his last 18 games. The 28-year-old defenseman plays significant minutes on the Islanders' top pair, but his offensive production is limited by a lack of power-play minutes. Pulock is up to three goals and 15 assists through 57 games this season.