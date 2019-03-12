Pulock scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The first-period tally not only proved to be the game-winner, it also gave Pulock a career-high 33 points (eight goals, 25 helpers) on the season. The 24-year-old is in his second full NHL campaign, but he's emerging as a dependable two-way defenseman for the surprising Islanders.