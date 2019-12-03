Pulock registered three assists and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Pulock provided helpers on the first two goals, scored by Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier. The defenseman also set up Jordan Eberle's third-period tally. Pulock's three-point outburst put him at 13 points in 25 games. He's added 53 shots on goal, 49 blocked shots and 30 hits.