Pulock will play without a face shield Thursday versus Buffalo, Mark Herrmann of Newsday reports.

Pulock suffered a facial injury on Jan. 5 and had been playing with the shield ever since. He wasn't comfortable with the shield for the first few games as he admitted to having trouble spotting the puck when it was in his skates, but has adapted to it over the last couple of weeks. Pulock is starting to show why he was considered to be one of the Islanders top prospects coming into the season as he has two goals, seven assists, and has a rating of plus-7 in his last seven games.