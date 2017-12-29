Pulock should now see regular playing time due to the injuries to Calvin de Haan (shoulder) and Johnny Boychuk (lower-body).

Pulock has had his ups and downs this season. In only 23 games he has two goals and six points but is also a minus-9. That has always been the biggest worry about Pulock, yes he has a rocket of a shot, but if you can't be relied upon in the defensive zone then your ice time will be limited to non-critical situations.