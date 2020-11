Pulock inked a two-year, $10 million pact with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Pulock reached the 30-point mark for the third straight season and matched his career-high 10 goals. The 26-year-old defender should be capable of putting up similar production in 2020-21 and could even push for the 40-point mark as he continues to feature on the power play. While he shouldn't be an early-round selection in re-draft formats, Pulock can offer solid mid-range fantasy value given his offensive upside.