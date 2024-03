Pulock logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Pulock has four points over his last five games. The defenseman assisted on an Anders Lee tally in the third period. Pulock continues to see steady top-four minutes and now has 12 points (three on the power play) with 60 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 72 hits and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances.