Pulock tallied a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Pulock extended the Islanders' lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal midway through the third period, beating Kaapo Kahkonen with a slapshot from the circle. It's the first goal in over a month for Pulock, who also snapped a seven-game scoreless streak. He's up to two goals and six points through 24 games this season while adding 37 hits and 64 blocked shots.