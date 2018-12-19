Pulock set up two of his team's three goals Tuesday in a 3-1 win at Arizona.

Perhaps this road trip through the Southwest was just what Pulock needed, as he's notched four assists in two games after managing eight in his first 31. Pulock has the potential to be a better player than what he's shown, so monitor him to see if this surge is the start of something better for fantasy purposes.

