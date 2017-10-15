Pulock has yet to play for the Islanders this season.

The Islanders are carrying eight defensemen on the roster with Pulock and Dennis Seidenberg the usual scratches. The Isles still view Pulock as their top prospect on defense so it's curious as to why they keep placing him in the press box. It would seem that a top prospect needs to play as much as possible either in the NHL or AHL. The Islanders power play has been dormant all season and could certainly use Pulock and his 100 MPH slap shot from the point.