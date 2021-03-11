Pulock has 10 points this season in 26 games, but they have all been apples as he has yet to score a goal.

This is quite the contrast for Pulock who scored 29 goals in the previous three seasons. Pulock hasn't had the best of puck luck as he dented the crossbar on a rocket of a shot from the point last Saturday's game versus the Devils. Still, he is on the top power-play unit and the Islanders would like to see a shot or two elude the goaltender and put a crooked number up on the board. The good news is Pulock hasn't taken his lack of goal scoring to the defensive side as he still sports a rating of plus-7 which is right in line with his previous best season, plus-21 in 2018-19.