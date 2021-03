Pulock has 12 points this season but is still looking for his first goal.

Pulock has dented the iron more than a few times over the past half dozen games for the Islanders but has yet to wrinkle the twine. He has a rocket for a shot but has been unlucky this season. The Islanders have to hope the law of averages eventually favors him. Pulock had 29 goals during the previous three seasons, and it should be just a matter of time before his scoring touch returns.