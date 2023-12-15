Pulock (lower body) has yet to resume skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Friday, which doesn't bode well for a short-term absence.

At this point, Pulock should probably be expected to remain on the shelf until after the Christmas break. Prior to suffering his lower-body injury, the defenseman was limited to just one point in his last nine contests and will be hard-pressed to offer more than low-end fantasy value given his lack of offensive upside.