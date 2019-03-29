Pulock had three assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Winnipeg.

Pulock was expected to take a solid step forward this season, but it's been more of a baby step. Yes, his 36 points are a career mark. But he had just a goal and an assist in 14 games in March before this three-point outburst. Pulock's big step forward will have to wait until next year (or the year after).