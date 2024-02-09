Pulock scored a power-play goal, went plus-2, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

This was Pulock's second game back from a lower-body injury that cost him nearly two months. The defenseman put the Islanders ahead 4-2 with his second-period tally, set up by Pierre Engvall. Pulock has a little more fantasy value when he's on the second power-play unit, but it doesn't add a whole lot to his stock. The 29-year-old is at seven points, 37 shots on net, 43 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances in a top-four role this season.