Pulock has a rating of minus-3 during the first three games of the Islanders playoff series versus the Penguins.

The biggest gaffe for Pulock has likely been his flub on a pass in Game 2 that directly led to the first goal of the game by the Pens, a game they ended up losing by one goal. Pulock had a rating of plus-15 this season, so this could be a slow start to the playoffs, but the Islanders need every defenseman to play up to expectations to advance in the playoffs.