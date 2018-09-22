Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Tallies game-winner against Flyers
Pulock scored the game-winning goal on the power play in a 3-2 preseason victory over the Flyers on Friday.
Now 23 years old, Pulock notched five power-play goals last season on his way to a career-high 10 goals and 32 points in 68 games. If he stays healthy, Pulock is a candidate to reach the 12-goal and 40-point plateaus in 2018-19. Also encouraging is the fact that even on a team notorious for poor defense, Pulock managed to avoid a putrid plus-minus last season, turning in a minus-4 rating.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Re-signs with the Islanders•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Records two points against Wings•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Two power-play goals, nine shots Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Rings up two power-play helpers•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Breaks out with two-point effort•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...