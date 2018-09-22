Pulock scored the game-winning goal on the power play in a 3-2 preseason victory over the Flyers on Friday.

Now 23 years old, Pulock notched five power-play goals last season on his way to a career-high 10 goals and 32 points in 68 games. If he stays healthy, Pulock is a candidate to reach the 12-goal and 40-point plateaus in 2018-19. Also encouraging is the fact that even on a team notorious for poor defense, Pulock managed to avoid a putrid plus-minus last season, turning in a minus-4 rating.