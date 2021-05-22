Pulock scored a goal on three shots and added three blocks Saturday in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh in Game 4.

He registered the eventual game-winner 14:51 into the second period, jumping on a rebound above the left circle and banking a shot off the skate of Pittsburgh defenseman Cody Ceci. The goal, Pulock's first of the playoffs, gave the Islanders a 2-0 cushion heading into the second intermission. Pulock has two points and five shots on goal through four games, posting a minus-1 rating.