Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Tallies power-play helper in win
Pulock recorded his 21st assist of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Pulock has seven points in his last five games. The 24-year-old drew the primary assist on Devon Toews' game-winning goal early in the second period.
More News
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Powers offense in OT win•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Big night off blue line•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Goalless in 10 straight•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Game finally shaping into form•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Stepping up in Western swing•
-
Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Offensive game coming along slowly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...