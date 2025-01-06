Pulock recorded one goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
This was Pulock's first multi-point effort of the season, and the Isles needed every one of his contributions in this high-scoring win. This was just his second goal of the season, but he's been a playmaker in the blueline with 13 assists so far.
