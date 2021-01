Pulock is the number one defenseman for the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Pulock can play in all situations and in both ends of the ice. On offense, Pulock has a booming shot that can beat any goaltender, and he will play on the top power-play unit. Defensively Pulock has become much more consistent, a must under coach Barry Trotz who believes in playing the game from the goaltender on out. Pulock is expected to be paired with Adam Pelech to start the season.