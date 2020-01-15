Islanders' Ryan Pulock: Two assists in win over Detroit
Pulock collected a pair of even-strength assists during an 8-2 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Pulock's two assists ended a pointless streak that had reached five games. The top-pairing defenseman has 24 points in 46 games this season, to go along with 61 hits and 84 blocked shots. However, Pulock has now gone 11 games without a point on the power play, so perhaps the Islanders will explore a change that could impact Pulock's fantasy value.
