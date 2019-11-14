Pulock picked up two power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

While the 25-year-old blueliner came into the game with zero PP points, he has found himself with a bigger special-teams role of late, seeing more than two minutes of ice time with the man advantage in five of the last eight games. Pulock's responded with two goals and five points during that stretch, and after scoring a career-high 37 points last season, he could be ready to take his production to the next level if he can maintain that power-play assignment.